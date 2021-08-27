Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $1,282,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.5% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.