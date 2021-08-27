Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.