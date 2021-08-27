Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.25 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33.

