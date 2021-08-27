Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.49 Million Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.