Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $321.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $135.28 and a fifty-two week high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

