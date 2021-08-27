Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.09 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $172.43 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

