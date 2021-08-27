Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.57 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

