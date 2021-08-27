Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

