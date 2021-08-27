Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 6.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $45.32.

