Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

