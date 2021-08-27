Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.83 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84.

