Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $347,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.