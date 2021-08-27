Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,445 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $65.20 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

