Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 273,600 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

