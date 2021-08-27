Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,064 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 123.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV opened at $154.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.21. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

