Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,053 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $218.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $220.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

