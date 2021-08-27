Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $29.07 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.