Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 32,586 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 8.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000.

PMAR stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69.

