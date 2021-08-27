Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

