Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $312.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.33 and a fifty-two week high of $316.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.57.

