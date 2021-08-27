Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 65,877 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,877 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01.

