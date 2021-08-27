Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

ADYYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $3,101.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,501.00 and a 52 week high of $3,293.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,658.77.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

