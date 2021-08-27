AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Daniel R. Tishman Sells 29,792 Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $66.82. 802,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,351. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

