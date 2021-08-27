AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the July 29th total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $35.98. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,701. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.00.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

