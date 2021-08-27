Aeron (ARNX) Trading 70.6% Lower This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 70.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $2,431.67 and approximately $59,924.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00758753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101026 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

