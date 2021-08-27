Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Cap of $48.98 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $48.98 million and $6.51 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,350,838 coins and its circulating supply is 342,529,894 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.