Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 3.9%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 1,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $244,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

