AGAr (AGAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $701.00

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. AGAr has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $701.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for approximately $145.09 or 0.00296265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars.

