Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,794 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AGYS stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.48.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
