Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,794 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

