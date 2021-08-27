Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $94.24 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $94.24 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,207.55 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00496901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00370184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00861904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00068484 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004646 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,079,548 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

