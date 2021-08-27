Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 288 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 604 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 208 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $6,312.80.

AIRT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 12,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,715. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

