Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Purchases $17,375.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 288 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $10,053.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 208 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

AIRT traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

