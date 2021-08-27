Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $26.53. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 10,219 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

