Airbloc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,904.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $14,904.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00761355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00099754 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

