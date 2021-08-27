Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Aisin alerts:

Shares of ASEKY opened at $37.30 on Friday. Aisin has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.