Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.18 ($26.09) and traded as high as €24.78 ($29.15). Aixtron shares last traded at €24.62 ($28.96), with a volume of 451,562 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 62.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.18.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

