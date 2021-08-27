Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akbank T.A.S. has an average rating of “Buy”.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

