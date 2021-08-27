Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akbank T.A.S. has an average rating of “Buy”.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

