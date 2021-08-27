Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.41. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 18,606 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AKTS. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 264.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

