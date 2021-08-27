Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Axel Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Axel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 6.2% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

