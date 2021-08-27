Alchemint Standards Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $179,805.44 and approximately $31.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00153526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,679.84 or 1.01118048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.51 or 0.01036012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.93 or 0.06639980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars.

