Aleph.im Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and $1.38 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00755314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100642 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

