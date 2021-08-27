Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.44 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $35,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 120,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 3,341,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,044. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

