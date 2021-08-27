Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. 32,056,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,497,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

