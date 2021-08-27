Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62.

