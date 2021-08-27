Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,216 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 11.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.60. 1,681,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

