Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,506. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

