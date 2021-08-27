Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $77.88. 2,343,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.