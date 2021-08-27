Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 269,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,847 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,045,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.85.

