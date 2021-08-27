Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,464,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $31.88 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

