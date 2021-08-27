Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.74

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 2105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 80,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

